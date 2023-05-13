Dane County Humane Society asks for help caring for 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, the Dane County Humane Society needs your help to care for 50 cats that came to the shelter after a hoarding situation in Madison.
On Facebook, the shelter said it admitted 15 cats on Tuesday that came from a residence where there were more than 70 cats.
The shelter was working to admit more cats gradually, but the residence was deemed uninhabitable Friday, forcing DCHS to take in 35 additional cats.
22 cats were found dead at the home.
Now, DCHS is working to raise $7,500 to provide urgent medical attention to the 50 cats in the shelter's care.
You can read more about the cats' story here, and you can donate to help them here.