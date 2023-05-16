Dane County Humane Society exceeds fundraising goal to help cats rescued from hoarding situation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) says the animal shelter exceeded the fundraising goal it set in order to help dozens of animals that were rescued from a hoarding situation in Madison.
Spokesperson Lisa Bernard says more than 50 cats were brought to the shelter last week. Bernard says officers with Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Animal Medical Services trapped two more cats at the property over the weekend and brought them to DCHS.
The shelter aimed to raise $7,500 to provide medical care, vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries and other possible medical procedures for the cats. Bernard says DCHS exceeded that goal.
She says two kittens from the hoarding situation, Stan and Lee, have been adopted. A few other cats are available for adoption right now. Bernard says the other cats will need new homes when they recover physically and mentally.
If you're interested in adopting one of the animals, visit DCHS's website.