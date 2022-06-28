Dane County Humane Society explains how keep your pets comfortable during July 4 holiday

MADISON (WKOW) — While many people love Fourth of July fireworks, oftentimes pets do not.
The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) see an uptick in lost pet reports over the holiday, and is asking pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their furry friends safe during the festivities.
“Loud fireworks can be extremely stressful for pets,” Lisa Bernard, the Dane County Humane Society Public Relations Coordinator said. “While you may love taking your pet on adventures, any festivity with fireworks may be one your pet would prefer to sit out and stay in the safety of their home instead.”
DCHS advises pet parents to:
- Avoid bringing your pet to fireworks displays. Loud noises can scare and stress out your pets because of their sensitive ears. It’s often best for the pet to be left at home, where they feel safe and comforted.
- Keep your pet indoors. Take your dog for their usual outside time or walk early in the day, before the fireworks start. You can also close your curtains and turn on the television or play some music to help mask the sounds outside. If your pet likes going in their crate, you can cover it partially with a blanket to help reduce the noise. Some pets may like hiding in closets too, so give them that option by leaving the door cracked.
- Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with identification. You can also get your pet microchipped and verify that the chip is up-to-date. Pets that are chipped or have ID tags have a better chance of being reunited with their families. Also make sure you have a plan ready for what you will do if you become separated from your pet.
- If your pet has to be outside, keep them on a leash or in a fenced yard. This will make sure they don't run off, and keep your outing as short as possible to reduce your pet's stress.
- Talk with your vet or trainer. If your pet gets anxious this time of year, your vet or trainer may help you find other options -- like medications -- that may help calm your pet during stressful times.
Finally, the DCHS suggests that if your pet is a new addition to your family, it may be best to stay home with them so you can see how they react and help them if you need to.
If you ever become separated from your pet, be sure to report them to the DCHS and check their found pets page -- or doing the same with your local shelter. Anyone who finds a pet can file a found pet report at givshelter.org as well.