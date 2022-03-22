Dane County Humane Society helps rescue animals from overcrowded shelter in Texas

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society is helping with a huge mission to save more than 130 animals from an overcrowded Texas Shelter.
The mission is being organized by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, an organization that is passionate about animals.
Through the mission, animals will travel via rescue flight from Texas to Illinois.
From there, the Dane County Humane Society will transport 25 dogs and 36 cats from Illinois to animal shelters across Wisconsin.
Amy Good, Director of Development and Marketing for the Dane County Humane Society, said she hopes this gives the animals a second chance at adoption.
"For these animals, this is going to be life changing and life saving," Good said.
Shelters receiving pets in Wisconsin include the following:
- Angel’s Wish (Verona, WI)
- Coulee Region Humane Society (Onalaska, WI)
- Dane County Humane Society (Madison, WI)
- Iowa County Humane Society (Dodgeville, WI)
Good said she hopes they will have the animals up for adoption soon.
"Dane County is a really great place for animals. We know our community comes out and adopts pets," Good said.
Other animals rescued from the Texas Shelter will go to Illinois and Michigan.