Dane County Humane Society hosting big adoption event to find pets forever homes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Anyone looking for a new furry friend can stop by the Dane County Humane Society this weekend during its Clear the Shelters adoption event.
The shelter has been offering discounted adoption fees during the month of August so pets can find their forever homes.
Spokesperson Lisa Bernard said the support the shelter has seen this month has been "amazing."
More than 200 pets have already been adopted, and the shelter's hoping another 100 animals will find their homes this weekend.
“This weekend is really our final big push," Bernard said. "We hope to see every adoptable cat, dog, and critter enclosure empty, and we think that is definitely possible with how our community has responded so far.”
To help this, the adoption fees will get even more affordable Saturday and Sunday.
Between 11 and 6 p.m., dog adoption fees will be $75 less, critter fees will be cut by half, and adopting a cat will only be $10. Kitten fees will be a bit more expensive at $75, but that's still half of the usual cost.
Pets in the shelter's Lonely Hearts Club -- those who have stayed at the shelter longer than average -- have their fee capped at $100.
Adopters should bring leashes, carriers and other supplies needed to take the pet home. These items can be bought at the shelter's adoption center.