Dane County Humane Society lists 9 ways to keep your pet safe in the heat

MADISON (WKOW) -- With near-record heat in the forecast, the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding pet families of steps they can take to keep their pets cool and safe.
“Even healthy pets can suffer from dehydration and heat stroke if exposed to extreme high temperatures and humidity,” says Lisa Bernard, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator. “Make sure your pets stay safe by keeping them in a cool location, giving them plenty of water, and NEVER leaving your pet alone inside a vehicle.”
To keep your pet safe and healthy during the heat, the CCHS suggests the following:
- Watch out for heatstroke. Symptoms of heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, fever, vomiting, seizures, and collapse. If you think your dog or cat is suffering from heatstroke, call your veterinarian right away. Very young and senior dogs as well as breeds with flatter faces -- such as pugs, shih tzus, pekingese, bulldogs, boxers and Persian cats -- are especially vulnerable.
- Give your pet extra water. On hot days, be sure to refill your pet’s water bowl more often or add more bowls of water throughout your home.
- Have several ways for your pet to cool off. Leave a fan on where your pet can sit in front of it, add some ice cubes to their water or give them a cool treat, like a Kong stuffed with wet food or peanut butter then frozen. You can also keep the blinds/curtains closed to limit the sun from heating up your space.
- Never leave your pet alone inside a car. Even with the windows cracked, the inside of a car can reach 120 degrees in a matter of minutes on a warm day. Leaving the air conditioning on is no guarantee your pet will be safe.
- Take your walks in the morning or evening. Intense midday heat can overwhelm your dog during a walk. Try to take your pet for a walk during the cooler morning or evening hours. Depending on the humidity, you may have to keep the walk shorter than normal.
- Don’t leave your dog alone outside for more than a few minutes. Even in the shade, a dog exposed to extreme heat and humidity is at risk for heatstroke.
- Avoid hot sidewalks. Remember, your pet's paws are bare skin which can be easily burned by hot pavement, blacktop and sand.
- Brush your pet regularly. A clean, untangled coat can help ward off summer skin problems and help your dog stay cool. You can trim your dog's coat, but it’s not recommended to shave it down to the skin because their hair protects them from getting sunburnt.
- Check your vehicle for leaking coolant. The DCHS says dogs are attracted to the sweet taste of coolant., and even a small amount can make your dog sick or cause death. If you believe your dog may have ingested coolant, take them to the vet immediately.