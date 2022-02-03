Dane County Humane Society receives pallets of donated items from Mounds

MADISON (WKOW) -- The giving season extended into February for the Dane County Humane Society.
The shelter received six pallets of donated items from Mounds Pet Food Warehouse Thursday.
Mounds collected donations during its annual drive in December.
A spokesperson for the Humane Society says they're grateful for the support from Mounds and the people who donated.
"We are just overwhelmed by our community and their support of us. And we rely on them immensely to take care of our animals," said Lisa Bernard.
For now, the donations were dropped off at ProClip USA, a neighbor and supporter of DCHS.
The shelter is still making space for all of the donated items.