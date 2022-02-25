Dane County Humane Society shares progress of injured puppy

MADISON (WKOW) — A little over a month after initially asking for the community's help to save a severely injured puppy, the Dane County Humane Society has an update.
The community rallied around Farley, a pit bull puppy found on the side of the road who was likely hit by a car. Farley had serious trauma to his mouth and nose as well as his back legs. And after a call for help, the community funded Farley's successful surgery, and then some.
Now, DCHS is sharing a video to show just how far this puppy has come and thanking the community for their help. Farley started physical therapy on January 20, and the video shows him walking, playing and even swimming.
But, DCHS said there has been a setback: his left knee has some healing complications that aren't uncommon with these types of injuries.
"Farley may always have a slightly unusual gait, but he is still able to use his left leg," DCHS wrote in a blog post. "And even with these minor complications, his progress has been amazing given the severity of his initial injuries."
After veterinarians give the all clear, Farley's next step will be adoption.