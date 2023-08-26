Dane County Humane Society's Clear the Shelter event celebrates final weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community members are fetching deals and discounts this weekend with the Dane County Humane Society's (DCHS) Clear the Shelters event.
In an attempt to find loving homes for each animal guest at hotel humane society, DCHS is offering adoption fee discounts on Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend finale to the month-long promotion comes with the greatest fee reductions and largest staff.
Lisa Bernard, the public relations coordinator for DCHS, described the commitment from team members as they work towards finding each pet a forever family.
"We're all hands on deck for this event to try to move as many animals into new homes as we can [and] try to find them new loving families," she said. "We've got more adoption councilors this whole weekend than we normally have."
The high number of staff members allows potential adopters to meet with an adoption counselor and discuss their needs. While adoption counselors are certainly thrilling, guests also get to meet the animals and even take them home that day.
When it happens that fast, Bernard said it takes only one afternoon for families to be able to celebrate the addition of a new member.
"Its a great feeling to adopt a pet because you're giving them a new beginning," she said. "You're giving them love, you're giving them a new start at life and they're giving you so much love in return."
With about 80 animals left and one day to go, DCHS hopes to see empty enclosures by Monday -- though they'll surely miss their furry friends.
Because whether or not they know how to rollover or fetch, they certainly know how to love, and this weekend that's enough.