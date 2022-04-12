Dane County Jail implements new program to help inmates fighting addiction

MADISON (WKOW) — Inmates fighting opioid addiction have a new resource at the Dane County Jail.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is implementing a program called the Medical Assistance Treatment (MAT) program.
It will be a continuation of care for anyone entering the jail who was already on a MAT program in the community.
"Unfortunately, prior to April 1, we were unable to continue this level of MAT treatments in the Dane County Jail," said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. "This resulted in an interruption of their recovery during incarceration."
Barrett said now that they're able to offer the program within the jail walls, they can work to reduce recidivism, or the chances of someone re-offending after release.
"When we reduce recidivism, we reduce the jail population," he said. "By reducing the jail population, we decrease the crime rates. By decreasing the current crime rates, we increase public safety, and we reduce criminal justice budgets."
The in-house nursing staff will administer Subutex in a controlled environment. Subutex is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.
As the program progresses, jail administrators and our medical staff will look toward expanding the program beyond continuation of care.