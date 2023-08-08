Dane County law enforcement to continue extra patrols enforcing speed, alcohol, seat belt laws

MADISON (WKOW) -- Speeding remains a leading cause of death and injuries on Wisconsin roadways, according to the Madison Police Department.
The department states someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. Thousands of unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants are killed every year in crashes throughout the United States.
With that in mind, MPD is joining with the Dane County Sheriff's Office to continue enforcing traffic laws with extra patrols this August. Enforcement will focus on the state's speeding, alcohol and seat belt laws.
The extra patrols are made possible through traffic overtime grants provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Lt. Jennifer Hannah said the goal is to improve public safety and "prevent needless tragedies."