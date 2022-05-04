Dane County makes $4 million available for local farmers, landowners to promote conservation

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County has more than $4 million of cost-share assistance available in 2022 for rural landowners and farmers to use in conservation practices addressing water quality and soil health.
This funding includes the Continuous Cover Program, which supports landowners converting traditional row-cropped fields to more permanent vegetation and native prairies. Since its inception in 2019, 93 landowners have participated in the program and converted over 1,400 acres to cool season grasses, managed grazing pastures and native prairie habitat. County conservationist Amy Piaget said this program has a variety of benefits, including preventing soil erosion, reducing nutrient runoff, improving soil health and expanding pollinator habitat.
2022 also brings Dane County’s new Soil Health Equipment Program, which helps farmers purchase farm equipment that promotes soil health practices, such as planting green to prevent soil erosion and improve soil biota. The program will cover 70% of expenses up to $30,000.
In addition, 2022 begins a five-year, $1.8 million healthy soils project funded through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The funds will be used to support conservation practices that help farmers improve soil health and reduce nutrient runoff.
The first round of applications are due May 20.
“We are excited to continue to support a wide variety of existing, new, and innovative programming for our rural landowners and farmers,” said County Executive Joe Parisi, “Improving soil health, reducing nutrient runoff, increasing infiltration and sequestering carbon are important factors to building a strong, healthy and vibrant community here in Dane County.”
For more information, landowners or farmers can contact the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department at 608-224-3730 or landcon@countyofdane.com. Be sure to include the township the land is located in with requests for information.
You can also find more information about these programs on the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department.