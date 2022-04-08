Dane County man charged in September 2021 shooting

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, 28, of Oregon was charged in the Dane County Circuit Court last week following a September 2021 shooting, according to a press release by the Fitchburg Police Department.
Jefferson-Cooper was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and intimidation of a victim with the threat of force. On March 9, he was also charged federally for possession of a firearm as a felon.
In addition to Jefferson-Cooper, Zendel Rolack, 25, was also taken into custody. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections wanted both men for violations of their parole, and Rolack had an extraditable warrant through Minnesota.
During the investigation of the September 2021 shooting, investigators executed a search warrant of Jefferson-Cooper's residence in Oregon. During the search, investigators seized multiple firearms and narcotics.
The firearms are what led to the March 9 federal grand jury indictment of Jefferson-Cooper and Rolack for felon in possession of a firearm.
In addition to the new charges, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections revoked Jefferson-Cooper and Rolack's paroles.