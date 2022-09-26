Dane County Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lake Monona

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Monday the name of a Milwaukee man found in Lake Monona last week.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were sent to Lake Monona for reports of a body floating in the water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner's office identified the individual as Brian A. Noll, 49, of Milwaukee in an autopsy completed Thursday.
A news release Monday stated his body was recovered near the intersection of North Shore Drive and John Nolen Drive in Madison, and additional tests are underway at this time.
The release did not state Noll's cause of death. The medical examiner reported the death is still under investigation alongside the sheriff's office.