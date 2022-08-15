Dane County Medical examiner identifies man killed in shooting on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting on Madison's north side Friday.
According to the medical examiner, the man is Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Mitchell was found in the area of Northport Drive and Sherman Avenue with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
According to the medical examiner, preliminary results from Mitchell's autopsy confirms he died of "homicidal firearm related trauma."
Mitchell's death remains under investigation. Fryer previously said the shooting "does not appear to be random."