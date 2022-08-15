 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dane County Medical examiner identifies man killed in shooting on Madison's north side

  • Updated
Police lights 4

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting on Madison's north side Friday. 

According to the medical examiner, the man is Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Mitchell was found in the area of Northport Drive and Sherman Avenue with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. 

According to the medical examiner, preliminary results from Mitchell's autopsy confirms he died of "homicidal firearm related trauma." 

Mitchell's death remains under investigation. Fryer previously said the shooting "does not appear to be random."

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Recommended for you