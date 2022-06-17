 Skip to main content
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies man killed on Madison's east side Sunday

22 Slate Apartments scene

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man killed at an apartment complex on Madison's east side Sunday. 

He is identified as Trevon Davis-Williams, 23, of Dodgeville. 

He was found with a chest wound around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The medical examiner says he died of a stab wound. 

Additional testing is underway and Davis-Williams' death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. 

A woman is in custody as a person of interest in his death.

