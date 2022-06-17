Dane County Medical Examiner identifies man killed on Madison's east side Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man killed at an apartment complex on Madison's east side Sunday.
He is identified as Trevon Davis-Williams, 23, of Dodgeville.
He was found with a chest wound around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The medical examiner says he died of a stab wound.
Additional testing is underway and Davis-Williams' death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.