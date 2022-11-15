 Skip to main content
Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies man killed in town of Oregon crash

OREGON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Oregon on Saturday. 

He's been identified as Richard Wille, 56, of Arena. 

Wille was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash at the intersection of CTH MM and Rome Corners Road. The Medical Examiner's Office states preliminary results from an examination confirm he died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

Another person, who police say was ejected from a truck during the crash, has life threatening injuries. 

