Dane County monkeypox vaccine clinic sees high demand

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- More than a dozen sites have been approved to administer the monkeypox vaccine in Wisconsin.
One of those sites is in Dane County.
According to Public Health Madison & Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke, the county has requested as much vaccine as its currently can from the state's allocation. She said that will allow them to give about 75 first doses of the vaccine a week.
"Some of the doses that we receive from the state per week we have to set aside for those individuals to receive their second dose and make sure that they have that ready for them when it's time for them to receive their second dose," she said. "When I say it's 75 per week, that's breaking it down with the second dose that's required for that series."
Demand has increased since the Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded the eligibility for who could receive a vaccine.
Finke said the department's call center has received more than 300 calls since Friday.
"There's certainly been an increase in the number of people who are looking for the vaccine and that's not unexpected," she said. "It's reaching a larger group of people so it's understandable that more people are looking for the vaccine."
Right now, all vaccine appointments at the health department's clinic are booked through next week. If you have been exposed, you should still call the department and providers can try to fit you in.
There have been six confirmed cases of monkeypox in Dane County so far.
Finke encourages people to sign up for the health department's monkeypox newsletter.