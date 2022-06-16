Dane County needs more money for jail consolidation

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday night, a Dane County Board member introduced a resolution for a referendum on the county jail consolidation.
The county already approved $166 million for the project.
But estimates put the price tag at closer to $176 million.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett want residents to approve $10 million to make up that gap, since county board members may not vote for the extra funding.
If approved, the referendum would go on the November 8 ballot.