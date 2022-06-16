 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dane County needs more money for jail consolidation

  • Updated
Dane County Jail

Dane County Jail in the Dane County Public Safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday night, a Dane County Board member introduced a resolution for a referendum on the county jail consolidation.

The county already approved $166 million for the project.

But estimates put the price tag at closer to $176 million.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett want residents to approve $10 million to make up that gap, since county board members may not vote for the extra funding.

If approved, the referendum would go on the November 8 ballot.

Tags

Recommended for you