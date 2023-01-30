Dane County now accepting grant applications for projects advancing food equity

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&