Dane County now accepting grant applications for projects advancing food equity

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County is now accepting applications from community-based organizations for a grant meant to "encourage the innovative development" of projects advancing food equity.
The grants are called the Partner in Equity Food Project grants. A press release from the office of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi explained these grants are a part of the county's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parisi said county government is looking for projects that will "provide the greatest impacts" on the community's food system, with a focus on community engagement.
“Any group or organization is welcome to apply for funds, bringing diverse voices to advancing equity and access in our food system," said Dane County Board Supervisor Michele Ritt. "Innovative and creative projects serve our most vulnerable neighbors. I am so proud to be part of this program.”
Parisi said there is $20,000 in funds available, split between two application categories. The first category has a pool of $5,000 and supports funding requests of up to $2,000. The second category has a pool of $15,000 and supports funding requests between $2,001 and $4,000.
Parisi noted for the second category, there are additional questions to answer.
To apply, or for more information on what the proposals should address, visit the city's Office for Equity and Inclusion website.