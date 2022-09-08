Dane County official announces nearly $740,000 initiative to combat fentanyl, opiate epidemic

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a nearly $740,000 initiative to address opiate and fentanyl related emergencies as part of his 2023 budget Thursday.

Opiate and fentanyl deaths have been rising in Dane County since 2016, according to the Office of the County Executive. In 2021, it reports that 149 people died from opiate-related overdoses, which comprise 86% of the overdose deaths in the county.

Additionally, fentanyl was determined to be a contributing factor in over 75% of the county’s overdose deaths in 2021. A public health advisory was issued in early August to warn the county residents of the prevalence of fentanyl-related overdose deaths and counterfeit pills containing lethal amounts of the drug.

In the past five years, opiate-related overdose deaths have increased more than 30%, while fentanyl-related overdose deaths were up 70%, according to the Office of the County Executive.

“More Dane County residents than ever before are dying of drug poisoning," Parisi said. "Just one pill laced with fentanyl or another synthetic opiate can kill our loved ones. We as a community have a responsibility to act."

As part of the initiative, which is called the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, the county proposes six key actions:

Partner with Safe Communities and Dane County school districts, pilot developmentally appropriate prevention and harm reduction curriculum through Life Skills and Safety First programing to better serve elementary though high school students. Safe Communities will partner with local schools to create new education courses that will focus on building resiliency, identifying risk, being safe, etc. and include interactive modules for older students.

Increase awareness and community education about the dangers of fentanyl and opiates.

Partner with community organizations to provide widespread distribution of Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

Create a prevention specialist position within the Dane County Department of Emergency Management to oversee the development of a Narcan “leave behind” program where EMS agencies can leave Narcan rescue kits at the scenes of overdoses.

Partnering with Safe Communities, embed Dane County Recovery Coaches within local hospitals and potentially the Dane County 911 Center to reduce the time between when an overdose occurs and when an individual first makes contact with a professional who can help them begin the path of addiction treatment/recovery.

Create a prevention coordinator at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center to serve as a liaison to a number of communities, providing more awareness and prevention services to populations disproportionately impacted by overdoses/fentanyl poisoning.

Several community leaders applauded this act, saying the communities they oversee or represent are disproportionately affected by the fentanyl and opiate epidemic.

Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson said 77% of teen overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl, according to CDC statistics. Carola Gaines, Co-Chair of the African American Opioid Coalition, said a Public Health Madison & Dane County report states the overdose death rate is three times higher among Dane County’s Black residents than White.

This initiative will be in addition to the approximately $1.6 million Dane County has allocated for a settlement funding for opiate treatment, prevention and recovery efforts.

As part of the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, Dane County will invest $159,900 in media and community outreach efforts. The following groups will receive funding to provide med lock boxes, Narcan, and/or fentanyl test strips:

African American Opioid Coalition - $100,000

Pride in Prevention Coalition - $50,000

Recovery Coalition of Dane County - $10,000

Dane County Senior Focal Points - $15,000

Various housing providers - $10,000

$120,000 will also be allocated for school life skills/harm reduction curriculum.

These efforts total $464,900. A resolution authorizing the immediate use of these funds will be introduced at Thursday's Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting.

A second portion of the Dane County Harm Reduction and Prevention Act — totaling just over $275,000 — will be funded in the County Executive’s 2023 budget.

$115,000 will go to create a Prevention Coordinator position at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. Around $110,000 will create a prevention specialist position within the Dane County Department of Emergency Management. $10,000 will go to the Narcan “leave behind” program, while an additional $40,000 will go to school life skills/harm reduction curriculum next year.