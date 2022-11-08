Dane County officials debunk online video claiming of 'ballot rigging' in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — As Election Day progressed, the Dane County clerk explained a simple and standard procedure was what really happened on a widely-shared video Tuesday claiming it was proof of voter fraud.
The online video shows someone recording a Fox News broadcast off the screen. On one side of the screen is an anchor while the other shows a poll worker in Madison around 10 a.m. going through a pile of ballots and marking them.
"What the hell is he doing?" the person recording the video asks off camera.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the 18-second shot showed a poll worker conducting the routine process of marking each ballot to indicate the ward in which a ballot was cast.
"The ward is circled and then that is initialed by the poll worker for verification purposes," McDonell said in an email Tuesday evening. "He is marking that same spot on one side of each ballot - quite clearly not filling out a ballot from top to bottom."
McDonell said the ballot marking is required by law, and as shown in the video, is done by poll workers in public. The marked ballots must then be signed by a different poll worker before that ballot is then handed to a voter.
Anyone who voted in Madison Tuesday would have been able to see the marking on the back of their ballot.
"This is how you can verify the ballot was issued by the city," McDonell said.
McDonell said earlier on Tuesday Dane County was projected to have a voter turnout of 85%. In 2020, the county's turnout was 89% and was 88% in 2018 and 82% in 2016.