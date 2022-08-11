Dane County officials identify bicyclist killed after crash with box truck

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the bicyclist killed after a crash with a box truck.
The man has been identified as William Cummings, 79, of Madison.
The crash took place on August 1 near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way.
Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene and the medical examiners office says preliminary results of a forensic examination confirms he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Cummings death remains under investigation. Previously, a Madison Police Department official told 27 News the design of the road is part of the investigation.