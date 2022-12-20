Dane County officials ready to move forward with long-delayed Jail Consolidation Project

MADISON (WKOW) — After years of delays, Dane County officials are ready to move forward with the jail consolidation project.
The county already approved $166 million for this project — but estimates and inflation put the final price tag closer to $176 million. The Dane County Board rejected asking voters for the $10 million shortfall. Now county board members are saying they can cover this shortfall. But opponents are upset about the county's announcement.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and other Dane County officials say escalating inhumane conditions inside the current Dane County jail means it's time to complete the new jail consolidation project.
"It is a tragedy or a lawsuit away from being shut down by the courts," Parisi said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has moved up to 60 residents to Rock, Oneida, and Iowa county sheriff's facilities for safety purposes and at a significant cost.
"The cost that we've put in anticipation of that, for next year, the 2023 budget would be around $1.3 million to continue that. $1.3 million that can be used in better ways to have a safe, humane, and rehabilitative facility," Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.
Instead of using taxpayer money on temporary fixes, Parisi said there are now two ways to get moving with this project.
"Number one, fund the jail — one last chance to move the project forward with a vote from the county board. Number two, if that vote fails, or resolution to put the matter before the community in the form of a binding referendum," Parisi said.
The Dane County Board rejected asking voters for the $10 million shortfall. Now county board members are saying they can cover this shortfall plus a little cushion by moving $13.5 million from previously unspent projects.
"The resolution that I put forward right now doesn't even require more borrowing. It just requires transferring funds," said Andrew Schauer, Dane County Board Member.
Size and bed numbers continue to be an obstacle to move the project forward.
"No black member of the Dane County Board was included in any manner of compromise," said Anthony Gray, Dane County Board Black Caucus Member.
Gray said the Black Caucus put together a budget-friendly plan for a jail.
|DANE COUNTY
|BLACK CAUCUS
|$174M
|$166M
|Six floors
|Five floors
|825 beds
|725 beds
"It passed, the executive [Parisi] decided he didn't like it, and so he vetoed it," Gray said.
Parisi explained why he vetoed the plan, saying it was not adequate to shut down the City-County Building (CCB) jail.
"The version of the jail, the scaled-down version of the jail that passed in the budget would not have been adequate to shut down the CCB. So, we would have been spending over $160 million to move a couple of 100 people over and we'd still have the CCB jail. So, it just wouldn't have done the job," Parisi said.
Gray said if the county examined inequities of rates in which black and brown people are jailed, a smaller jail would meet the county's needs.
"Dane County currently has the single largest racial disparities of any county in the nation, the single worst, and what the Executive [Parisi] and the Sheriff [Barrett] are saying is that we want to plan to keep those disparities for the next 30 years," Gray said.
"We need to continue to invest in the root causes of what lands people in jail," Parisi said.
If the board doesn't get the necessary two-thirds vote to pass Resolution 2022-287, then board members want voters to decide through a referendum in the spring.