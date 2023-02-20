Dane County officials remind community of initiative to address food insecurity as new wave of need begins

MADISON (WKOW) -- This spring marks the fourth year of an innovative county-initiated partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin that was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, Dane County, Second Harvest, and its network of local food pantries and meal sites have provided millions of pounds of freshly-grown and locally-sourced food to thousands of families in Dane County.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's budget includes $6 million to sustain the initiative. The funding is coming at a critical time when temporary increases to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known as SNAP, or FoodShare in Wisconsin) will sunset at the end of February. Those extra benefits were designed to help families cope with the financial impacts of the pandemic.
With that boost now coming to an end, benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels. Yet, inflation has caused food prices to remain high. An estimated 20,000 Dane County residents will be impacted by this change, and food pantries are expecting a surge in the number of people seeking assistance.
Officials want to remind community members of the 'Farm to Foodbank' initiative as a new wave of need begins.
“This initiative connects families facing food insecurity with nutritious food grown and produced right here in Dane County, with the added benefits of strengthening our local food system by supporting local farmers and producers and reinvesting in our local economy,” Michelle Orge, president & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said in a news release. “While there is still work to be done to expand Farm to Foodbank throughout Southwestern Wisconsin, we’re incredibly grateful for the foundation we’ve built with Dane County and their continued support.”
At the outset of the pandemic, Dane County officials approached Second Harvest to co-design a program to increase the supply of locally-grown nutritious food into the emergency food system while providing a market for Dane County food producers who, at the time, were facing devastating setbacks due to the loss of their traditional sales and distribution outlets. Those efforts became Dane County and Second Harvest’s 'Farm to Foodbank' initiative.
“Our partnership with Second Harvest is vital to the success of our food pantry, and in the last three years, with the unprecedented demand on our pantry, the free produce, dairy, and meat we’ve received from the Farm to Food Bank initiative has ensured our customers have access to high-quality fresh foods,” Goodman Center CEO Letesha Nelson said. “We even started a fresh produce stand for our customers to pick out fruits and vegetables as they wait to shop the pantry.”
Since 2020, the county has invested $20 million to acquire and distribute more than 12 million pounds of locally-sourced food. In 2022 alone, the initiative supported 3.8 million meals through 128 food pantries and meal sites in Dane County. Additionally, 53 Dane County food producers received a fair price for their food, which helped create a positive local economic impact of more than $12 million.
“This partnership exemplifies the good that can result when people come together to look for ways to address challenging circumstances,” Parisi said. “This is keeping people who struggle to make ends meet fed and creating income for our local growers and farmers. I’m continually grateful to Second Harvest and each one of the partner organizations for their persistence and creativity in helping us support our neighbors.”