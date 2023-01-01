Dane County officials report two seriously injured in crash that closed US 14 for nearly seven hours

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Two people have serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on US 14 that closed all lanes for about seven hours Sunday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
In a release, Lieutenant Jonathan Triggs said deputies, Middleton Police Department and Middleton Fire and EMS responded to a crash on STH 14 at Millers Curve in the Town of Middleton around 4:45 a.m.
Triggs reported a 24-year-old woman driving westbound on US 14 crashed into a 19-year-old driving eastbound.
Both drivers were taken to a Madison hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Triggs.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office cited the 24-year-old for operating left of center.
The sheriff's office said both lanes of US 14 between Rocky Dell Road and Twin Valley Road were closed for around seven hours as officials investigated.