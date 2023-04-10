Dane County officials seize thousands in bail but high-profile case could be exception

MADISON (WKOW) -- Records show the forfeiture of bail money is in the tens of thousands every year in Dane County, but a high-profile case involving a defendant's dangerous failure while free on bail may be the exception.

The setting of bail in courts in the state has been under the microscope for months. Voters last week approved a measure requiring judges assess a person's likelihood to appear for court hearings while also considering violence in a person's past when establishing bail. The change could increase the amount of bail counties collect.

Dane County records show $71,474 in bail was forfeited in 2019. A bail forfeiture requires a court finding but can take place as the result of a non-court appearance or conditions of bond being violated.

Dane County's bail forfeitures more than doubled in 2020 to $142,343, according to records. In 2021, the amount tripled compared to 2019, growing to $216,397, and it increased again in 2022 to $237,617.

Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda said Dane County district attorney personnel have been increasingly more willing to pursue bail forfeitures and judges have correspondingly been willing to order those forfeitures.

But a case of sexual violence and violation of bail terms may prove the exception to the trend.

In February, Richard Cunningham, 42, of Brooklyn was convicted of sexually assaulting a 20-year old woman at knifepoint. He remained free awaiting a May sentencing on $40,000 bail as part of a plea agreement between Cunningham and prosecutors and approved by a judge.

While out on bail last month, Dane County Sheriff's officials said Cunningham tackled a woman as she walked on a public bike trail in Oregon and sexually assaulted her.

Last week, Judge Ellen Berz forfeited Cunningham's $40,000 in his original sex crime case.

Assistant Dane County District Attorney John Rice said Cunningham's mother posted the bond months ago and recently hired an attorney to pursue trying to get back her bail money.

That attorney, Chris Van Wagner declined comment to 27 News.

But Esqueda said judges do consider hardship cases and the nature of the bail violations when asked to reverse a forfeiture decision.

"And before an elderly aunt who placed a second mortgage on their home for their nephew or niece is out that money, they're going to try to find a way to avoid that circumstance," he said.

In theory, the potential loss of bail money is supposed to incentivize a person to show up for court and comply with bail conditions. But Esqueda said bail posters are often not the person benefiting from the bond's post.

Earlier in Cunningham's 2021 sex crime case, Berz ordered $10,000 of an original $50,000 bail to be forfeited when Cunningham violated bail restrictions by travelling to Illinois.

If Berz's order last week forfeiting the remaining $40,000 stands, that money will go into the county's general fund as all bail forfeitures do. Esqueda conceded general fund money is as likely to support improved animal habitats at the Henry Vilas Zoo as it would court programs.

But Esqueda maintained county officials have funded the courts sufficiently to include bail programs, even without bail forfeitures being earmarked for that purpose.

Cunnigham was charged with forcible sexual assault and other crimes in connection to the Oregon bike trail violence. While bail is set at $250,000, it's a moot point as Berz revoked his bond in the earlier sex crime case.

Van Wagner has yet to file a court motion seeking the return of Cunningham's mother's $40,000 bail posting.