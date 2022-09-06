Dane County officials set 2 public hearings for input on budget requests

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County residents have two chances to hear budget requests from individual departments.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors have set public hearings for September 14 and September 21 at 6 p.m. Half of the departments will present their budgets at the first meeting, and the other half at the second meeting.
The board says these hearings are an annual event ahead of County Executive Joe Parisi releasing his proposed budget.
The hearings are hybrid in format — so people can register to speak virtually or in person. For those attending virtually, the board says details to connect will be posted with the agenda on the Friday before the hearing.
Everyone is required to register 30 minutes before the meeting starts. For those attending in person, you can register online in advance or fill out registration forms at the meeting.
At the September 14 meeting, the following departments are set to present:
- Personnel & Finance Committee
- Department of Administration
- Public Health Madison and Dane County
- County Treasurer
- Library
- Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee
- University Extension
- Land and Water Resources
- Zoning and Land Regulation
- Register of Deeds
- Planning and Development
- Public Protection and the Judiciary Committee
- Clerk of Courts
- Sheriff
- Juvenile Court Program
- Public Safety Communication
- Emergency Management
- Corporation Counsel
- Family Court Services
- Medical Examiner
- District Attorney
At the September 21 meeting, the following departments are set to present:
- Executive Committee
- Office for Equity and Inclusion
- County Clerk
- County Executive
- County Board Office
- Public Works and Transportation Committee
- Airport
- Henry Vilas Zoo
- Alliant Energy Center
- Public Works, Highway, and Transportation
- Waste Renewables
- Health and Human Needs Committee
- Veterans Services
- Human Services
More details about the budget process are available online.