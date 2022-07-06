Dane County officials showcase second phase of lake sediment removal project

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and other officials met Wednesday to showcase the second phase of a lake sediment removal project.
The county is hoping to remove sediment from the Yahara Lakes Chain to increase water flow, storage capacity and fish and wildlife habitat. Officials say the project will help prevent floods and slow down the effects of climate change.
Parisi says flood events have become more common, and the project will help combat that.
"The combination of sediment filling up in those channels and the increasing intensity of the rain events that we're getting is making it more difficult for the chain of lakes to empty out the water as fast as it comes into them," Parisi said.
The county hopes to remove more than 150,000 cubic yards, or 12,000 dump truck loads, of sediment in this phase of the project.