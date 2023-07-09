Dane County Parks hosts Environmental Fun Fair Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Parks invited community members to a free Environmental Fun Fair at the Lussier Family Heritage Center facility Sunday.
The festivities featured nature, recreation and science with learning opportunities appropriate for all ages.
The activities kicked off at 1 p.m. and included a rainfall simulator, prairie walks, a Mobil trash lab, a recycling game, hands on STEM activities, fruit and veggie hopscotch, nature crafts, a diagnostic laboratory, and a scavenger hunt. There was also available information centered around renewable energy, native plants/pollinators, amphibians and reptiles.
The fair featured local environmental groups with lessons and activities to educate the public. Kate Duffy, an intern with the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change, discussed the array of groups who joined forces to put the fair together.
"Lots of different groups," Kate said, "we have some [affiliated with] the University of Wisconsin, some just solo and interested groups that come along, and all on the same mission of promoting the environment."
The Environmental Fun Fair is free to all community members. Spanish interpreters were present and available to help where needed.
Those interested in getting involved with Dane County Parks' Environmental Fun Fair can reach out to heritagecenter@countyofdane.com.