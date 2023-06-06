Dane County partners with Safer Communites to distribute overdose aid kits

MADISON (WKOW) — County Executive Joe Parisi announced new efforts Tuesday to fight the opioid epidemic by providing prevention resources across Madison.
Dane County and several community partners are working together to reduce how many people die from overdoses.
Part of this plan is a partnership between the county and Safer Communities Madison-Dane County to assemble and distribute 100 overdose aid kits (OAK boxes) throughout the community. These boxes will include Narcan, fentanyl test strips and resources for those seeking help with recovery.
Parisi said there will be another resource for lifesaving medications as well. He said three vending machines with Narcan will be installed during the summer. One will go at the Dane County Jail, another at Public Health Madison Dane County offices on East Washington Avenue. The location of the third machine is still to be determined.
Parisi discussed the tragic effects that opioids have on users, loved ones and the community during a press conference at Second Baptist Church.
"The harms caused by overdoses are far reaching, so it's important we come at this from as many approaches as it takes to stop people from needlessly dying,” Parisi said.
In addition to the OAK boxes, Parisi said the county is continuing to improve prevention education through a pilot program at local schools. Madison Metropolitan School District will serve as the pilot site for the program, named "Safety First."
The county will also produce a public education campaign with messages directed at those who use drugs, their families and the public.
Additionally, Parisi said Dane County and Safe Communities are strengthening funding for the "Recovery Coach" program, which connects people to addiction treatment resources. Funds from the county's Harm Reduction Initiative will fund a pilot program placing recovery coaches in the emergency room at Unity Point Health-Meriter starting in July.
Funding for all of the overdose reduction efforts is a combination of county tax dollars and funding from national opioid settlement litigation.