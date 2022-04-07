Dane County plans to extend Farm to Foodbank program through end of 2022

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County plans to extend a program that helps stock food pantries with locally grown produce and goods, officials announced Thursday.
According to County Executive Joe Parisi, the County is extending its partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin through the end of 2022. A resolution to extend the Farm to Foodbank program, worth $2.75 million, will be introduced at Thursday's County board meeting and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.
“We are extending our partnership with Second Harvest to keep the shelves of food pantries well-stocked for vulnerable residents struggling to make ends meet during this period of record high inflation and support our network of local food producers through another growing season,” Parisi said. “The ‘Farm to Foodbank’ program has been a great success in addressing our community’s needs during the pandemic, and we thank Second Harvest for their continued partnership.”
The program, which started in April 2020, was set to end in July 2022, but $1 million from the 2022 budget extended it to October. Now, the latest investment means the program can purchase $750,000 of goods each month from August-December. In total, Dane County has invested $26.75 million in the Farm to Foodbank program.
"Partnerships like these are crucial in a time of significantly higher food and fuel costs caused by inflation," Second Harvest President and CEO Michelle Orge said. "With the community’s support, we will continue our commitment to provide locally produced food through our partnerships and programs.”
Through February 2022, the program distributed 8.45 million pounds of food — most of which being fresh produce, dairy or protein. Along with feeding residents, the program gave vendors a reliable outlet and assisted partner agencies allocate food.