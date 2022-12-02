Dane County program receives more funding, crucial heading into the winter months and new year

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Seeing prices rise at local grocery stores is nothing new for many shoppers, and as inflation continues to drive costs, some are worried about what that means for the winter.

In October, a Dane County program that helps FoodShare users faced an uncertain future, with a lack in public funding and rising food costs.

But Dane County and the City of Madison passed its respective 2023 budget in November, and in that included more support for the Double Dollars Program.

It's a program that provides matching dollars to shoppers using FoodShare or quest dollars. The way it works is simple — users can spend $20 and get that doubled. Then, they have $40 to spend on fresh, local produce.

With an increase of $125,000 in funding, Carter Ralphe with the Wisconsin American Heart Association said it will help ensure the program continues into the new year.

"This program comes in at a really an ideal time for families. I think especially as our most vulnerable families in our community who have food insecurity, which should be unheard of in Dane County, but yet it's very common," Ralphe said.

He said healthier foods lead to longer, healthier lives. But accessibility to these foods can be difficult with rising costs and inflation. Ralphe said it gets even more complicated in the winter.

"If we look around our communities, fast foods and easy access, prepared foods are what's the most accessible foods and the cheapest foods really," he said. "Getting access to healthy vegetables and fruits and legumes is a little bit more difficult."

The Double Dollars program is offered at local farmers markets in the spring and summer. But those who use the program said the need persists throughout the entire year. That's where the partnership with Willy Street Co-op comes in.

Kristina Kuhaupt is the Customer Experience Manager for Willy Street Co-op. She said Double Dollar vouchers can be used on fresh, canned or frozen fruits and vegetables.

"We would love to have this program during the winter months as well, let's partner with a grocery store that could help fulfill that mission," she said. "So, they came to the co-op. Our mission and values go to helping to serve the community not just being in the community."

While the program has seen an increase in funding, they said donations are still appreciated.

The program is offered on Tuesdays at all three Willy Street Co-op locations.