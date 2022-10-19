Dane County program that helps food share users shop at farmers' markets in jeopardy after funding shortfall

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A local program that has helped EBT users shop at Dane County farmer's markets for ten years now faces an uncertain future after increased food costs and a lack of public funds.
Dane County's Double Dollars Program encourages food share users to shop at local markets for fresh produce by matching funds spent dollar for dollar at any vendor. The program also works with Willy Street Co-op during the winter.
"Customers who receive food share or SNAP benefits can go to the farmer's market, and we'll match their withdrawal up to $25," Double Dollars Coordinator Marcus Slaton said. "So they pull out $25, we give them $25. And now they have $50 to spend at the market."
The program has worked with farmers' markets in Dane County for almost ten years but is now in a tough situation. Inflation has made the price of food particularly expensive, and COVID-19 relief funds have been running out.
"Every year we're struggling to really find enough donors and supporters of double dollars to make sure that match dollars are available for community members," said Community Action Coalition Executive Director Amber Duddy.
Duddy and other leaders of the program are now calling on Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to amend the 2023 budget for more program funding.
It currently allocates $88,500 to the Double Dollars program, but Duddy says for long-term viability they need somewhere closer to $200,000.
"As our COVID funding has been disappearing the long-term health of the program is really disappearing with it," Duddy said. "So, we know that we can make it halfway through next year. It's market 2024 which is kind of a question mark at this point."
A spokesperson from Parisi's office said it's not for lack of trying. At the end of the day, there just aren't enough funds available.
"Unfortunately, there are limited public dollars and always more need than resources," the statement reads. "Additional funding may still be available in the budget through City Council and County Board processes, should those routes be pursued."