Dane County purchases land from Town of Dunn to enhance "Suck the Muck" effort

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- Dane County officials held a ceremony to announce the purchase of 128.3 acres of land in the Town of Dunn.
The land will be used for recreational opportunities and to expand the "Suck the Muck" campaign.
Dane County plans to purchase the parcel for $925,000. The land is located off of County Highway AB, across from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area. It borders the Door Creek Wildlife Area and Fish Camp County Park.
The Door Creek watershed is the second largest contributor of phosphorous within the Yahara Watershed, according to the county.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi the area will be site to a project to remove sediment as part of the "Suck the Muck" campaign designed to improve the quality of the Yahara Chaine of Lakes.
"With this purchase, Dane County will be able to enhance public access and recreation opportunities, all while furthering our work to remove algae-making phosphorous from local waterways through 'Suck the Muck'," Parisi said in a statement. "This effort will help ensure Door Creek and its surrounding wetlands can be enjoyed by the Dane County community for many years to come."
Planning for sediment removal at Door Creek will occur next year. Construction is slated for 2024.