Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin,
Columbia and Dane. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and
Washington.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and
accumulating hail due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban
and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected
where thunderstorms train. This additional rain will result
in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northern Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown,
Mequon, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Brown Deer, Grafton, Cedarburg,
Port Washington, Jackson, Mayville, Slinger, Columbus,
Saukville, Bayside, Kewaskum, Horicon and Waterloo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Dane County pushes to 'Renew the Blue' and rid of lake algae

  • Updated
Renewing the blue in Dane County lakes

Local leader and environmental advocates hope a new initiative will urge people to help clean up area lakes. 

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Local leaders and environmental advocates are partnering together to 'Renew the Blue' in Dane County lakes. 

Hearing the sound of crashing waves when visiting the beach is music to some ears, but the smell and color of algae is a completely different story. 

In Dane County, it's a problem that's impossible to ignore.

Dane County officials and Clean Lakes Alliance are facing it head-on, starting the initiative 'Renew the Blue.'

"The more phosphorus we have available, the more algae blooms we'll see," Kyle Minks said. 

Minks with Dane County Land and Water Resources Department said solving that starts with reducing run off from manure, fertilizers and even leaves.

"That reduces the risk of it getting to our lakes and causing algal blooms and other plant growth," Minks explained. 

He said months like January through March are hard on the lakes. 

Minks explained when snow melts and rain falls, phosphorus runoff travels into the lake acting as a nutrient for algae.

"More frequent and intense rain events, have been really kind of battling and pushing against all the progress we've been making," he added.

Hans Hilbert with the non-profit Friends of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy said a new area of land on the conservancy could help.

"The main goal [of that area] is to manage water for quality and quantity improvements higher up in the watershed before it gets down into the wetlands and ultimately out to Lake Mendota," Hilbert explained.

He said it has already showed promising results.

"We've already scene bird species that we've never seen before and we're seeing water improvement," he added. 

Both Hilbert and Minks said they encourage the public to get involved. 

"Raking leaves, controlling where your water goes on and try to keep those nutrients on our landscape and not in our lakes," Minks said.

More information on 'Renew the Blue' and Friends of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy can be found on their websites. 

