Dane County reaffirms hopes to extend Pandemic Emergency Hotel Shelter Program through 2023

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County officials are continuing a push to extend the Pandemic Emergency Hotel Shelter Program as new COVID-19 variants arrive.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced in May he was exploring extending the program and Friday proposed adding $3 million to provide non-congregate shelter and related supports through the end of September 2022 as well as isolation and quarantine shelter through the end of February 2023.
Now, Parisi says a resolution authorizing the extension is expected to be approved by the Dane County Board in "the coming weeks."
“This program has helped hundreds of Dane County residents socially distance and get connected to helpful resources,” Parisi said in a press release Friday. “This $3.1 million extension in our Emergency Hotel Shelter Program will allow us and our partners to continue providing the space and services our most vulnerable residents need to recover from and limit the spread of COVID-19, while we also work toward permanent housing solutions.”
The Pandemic Emergency Hotel Shelter Program helps individuals and families experiencing homelessness have a place to isolate and recover from COVID-19. More than 400 households have used the program since it began.
According to Parisi's office, 110 people were served at one time during the Omicron variant peak in Fall/Winter 2021/2022, and the numbers of served individuals is increasing as new variants appear.
The program is funded by Dane County's use of the 2021 American Rescue Plan. To date, Dane County has spent $23.1 million on the program.