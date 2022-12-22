Dane County Regional Airport reports delays and cancelations for arriving, departing flights

MADISON (WKOW) — Although the snow is moving out of Wisconsin this afternoon, impacts of this winter storm are still present and showing in flight delays.
Dane County Regional Airport departing flights ran smoothly through most of the morning, with minimal delays.
Now, as high winds move in, more departing flights are leaving the tarmac later than expected. As of just before 1 p.m., seven flights were delayed -- some by around a half hour, others by over two hours.
Some arriving flights are also getting to the runway later than anticipated. As of just before 1 p.m., 10 incoming flights were delayed. Most of the delays are by at least an hour.
2:30 P.M. UPDATE
By just after 2:30 p.m., delays for departing flights grew. The airport listed nine flights as delayed. Two flights were canceled: one set to leave for La Guardia Airport in New York at 2:45 p.m. and one set to leave for Detroit at 5:11 p.m.
Arriving flights were also still seeing delays. At around 2:30 p.m. eight arriving flights were behind schedule. One flight from Detroit, set to arrive at 4:20 p.m., was canceled.