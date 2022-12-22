Dane County Regional Airport starts reporting delays for arriving, departing flights

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for later this afternoon through Friday night. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&