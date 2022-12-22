 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Dane County Regional Airport starts reporting delays for arriving, departing flights

  • Updated
  • 0
Passengers at Dane County Regional Airport

File footage of passengers lining up to check into their flight at the Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) — Although the snow is moving out of Wisconsin this afternoon, impacts of this winter storm are still present and showing in flight delays. 

Dane County Regional Airport departing flights ran smoothly through most of the morning, with minimal delays. 

Now, as high winds move in, more departing flights are leaving the tarmac later than expected. As of just before 1 p.m., seven flights were delayed -- some by around a half hour, others by over two hours. 

Some arriving flights are also getting to the runway later than anticipated. As of just before 1 p.m., 10 incoming flights were delayed. Most of the delays are by at least an hour. 

