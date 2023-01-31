Dane County residents asked to fill out housing survey

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County residents are being asked to share their thoughts about housing access and affordability. The Dane County Regional Housing Strategy is asking residents to fill out their Community Housing Survey.
“By completing this survey, residents can let their voice be heard and help the Dane County Regional Housing Strategy gather the information it needs to help improve housing access and affordability in our community. We encourage everyone to participate,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a statement.
The information in the survey will be used as part of a strategic planning effort with cities, towns, villages, developers, residents, banks and non-profit housing providers to help speed up the development and preservation of affordable housing.
The survey is estimated to take 10 minutes or less to complete. It is available in English, Spanish and Hmong. Participants will be entered in a raffle to win a $25 gift card and other prizes.