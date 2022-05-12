Dane County Salvation Army shelter now offers 24/7 telehealth services to guests

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army of Dane County is now offering 24-hour medical services at its two local shelters through NurseDisrupted, a Madison-based telehealth organization that focuses on underserved populations.
Shelter guests use a telehealth kiosk inside the shelter to get medical advice from Conduit Health Partners' registered nurses within 15-20 seconds. The nurses will assess their symptoms and needs, determine care and help arrange any additional care that may be needed.
Traditionally, guests had to rely on emergency departments for health concerns or let medical problems go unaddressed.
“Access to this type of healthcare is a game changer for our guests,” noted Melissa Sorensen, Executive Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army. “Many of us take for granted that we can call our physician’s office and get our healthcare concerns addressed quickly. The individuals and families at our shelters now will have that same kind of access.
“We are thrilled to expand our services with The Salvation Army shelters as part of our mission to improve healthcare access for underserved populations,” said Bre Loughlin, the founder and CEO of Nurse Disrupted. “It demonstrates the power of our partnerships with Conduit Health Partners and The Salvation Army. Together, we can accomplish something great for people who need it most.”
The Salvation Army shelters are located at 630 East Washington Ave. and 4502 Milwaukee St in Madison.