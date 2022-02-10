Dane County sex crime convictions latest as result of sexual assault kit testing

MADISON (WKOW) - A dozen years ago, Fitchburg Police personnel investigated a stranger's sexual assault of a woman.
"At that time, in 2010, we had very little to work with," says Fitchburg Police Lieutenant Edward Hartwick.
But a statewide initiative to ensure more testing of sexual assault kits led to the DNA of Mariono Weaver, 51. Weaver's already serving a prison term for a 2014 Dane County sex crime. Weaver Monday entered guilty pleas to the October 2010 Fitchburg sexual assault and a 2010 sexual assault in the Town of Madison. Weaver will be sentenced March 30.
Officials with the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative say there's been six convictions and sentencing through the testing of kits as of August.
"Absolutely, many survivors are looking for accountability," says Ian Henderson of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.
Henderson does caution the bigger picture of achieving justice for the victims of sexual violence goes beyond this initiative.
"For a lot of survivors, identification is not is a question...they know who the person who assaulted them is. In those cases, these sexual assault kits or the identification piece is not that imperative. What's imperative is corroborating the survivor's story that there was a lack of consent," Henderson says.
Henderson says the increase in evidence as a result of sexual assault kit testing combines with a new state law that streamlines the processing and tracking of kits to empower victims.
"That's really about giving the survivors the ability to access at a time and place of their choosing and to do so anonymously, information about the location and status of their sexual assault kit," Henderson says.
Hartwick says the victim tracking could encourage more reports of sex crimes. "I certainly hope that adds credibility to the process."
The revamped process requires law enforcement agencies to submit sexual assault kits to the state crime laboratory within fourteen days of a victim's report. If a victim chooses not to report the assault to the criminal justice system, the sexual assault kit must be preserved for at least ten years.
"Hopefully the message is getting out there's been reform to the system and you as a survivor have options," Anderson says.
State Attorney General Josh Kaul says the streamlined handling of sexual assault kits and improved protocols will protect against a repeat of a backlog of untested kits.