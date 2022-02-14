Dane County Sheriff, District Attorney push for funding to fill gap in jail plans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County authorities are calling for more funding for plans for a new jail.
$150 million has already been set aside for the project, but rising construction costs pushed up the price tag to more than $170 million. County supervisors will vote Thursday on whether to approve an extra $24 million in funding.
The South Tower Addition provides a single consolidated jail, closing the jail block in the City County Building and Farris Center Jail.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said during a news conference Monday that the new facility will provide medical and mental health resources that the current jail does not have. He says the jail as it stands creates harsh and inhumane conditions for inmates.
"What does humanity cost to you? If it was your son? What was your daughter? What was your grandchild? What was your brother? If it was your sister? We are all one wrong decision away from being incarcerated in a jail facility," Sheriff Barrett said.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said rising crime has made an upgrade more necessary.
"We now know better how to address and how to help rehabilitate individuals who come into the criminal justice system," Ozanne said. "Because we now know better, we must do better."
Support of three-fourths of the Board is required to approve the funding.