Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett appointed to national corrections reform committee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has been appointed to a national committee on corrections reform.
The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) was established in 1976.
The goal of NOBLE is to be recognized as a public service organization that is at the forefront of providing solutions to law enforcement issues and concerns, as well as to the ever-changing needs of communities.
Sheriff Barrett stated in a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, “I’m very proud to be a member of an organization that supports black peace officers and I look forward to making a difference as part of the Corrections Reform Committee.”