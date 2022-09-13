 Skip to main content
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett appointed to national corrections reform committee

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett
Amber Noggle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has been appointed to a national committee on corrections reform.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) was established in 1976.

The goal of NOBLE is to be recognized as a public service organization that is at the forefront of providing solutions to law enforcement issues and concerns, as well as to the ever-changing needs of  communities.

Sheriff Barrett stated in a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, “I’m very proud to be a member of an organization that supports black peace officers and I look forward to making a difference as part of the Corrections Reform Committee.”