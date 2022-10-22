Dane County Sheriff's Deputies respond to two separate fires, both considered total loss

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two Dane County homes were destroyed in separate fires Saturday morning. That's according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Dane County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a structure fire.
According to deputies, one person inside the home was able to safely exit prior to the flames spreading. The homeowner had two cats inside when the fire started, and they are currently unaccounted for.
The home is considered a total loss and was valued at approximately $134,000.
Deputies also responded to a separate fire near the 500 block of Albion Road in the Town of Albion around 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Deputies said when the fire started, one individual home was able to safely exit. The family had a pet dog, who was inside when the fire broke out and is currently unaccounted for.
The home was valued at approximately $300,000 and is considered a total loss.
The cause of both fires is under investigation.