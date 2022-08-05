Dane County Sheriff's deputy on leave after second arrest in three years

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) deputy is on administrative leave after his second arrest in three years, according to a DCSO official.
Deputy Imran Khan, 34, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with a domestic-related incident back in July.
A criminal complaint states Khan and family members had been at Devil's Lake State Park before they stopped both of their cars on Madison's west side at Mineral Point Road and Rosa Road just past 11 p.m. on July 2. According to the complaint, one of the family members maintained Khan "had been drinking all day" and tried to have Khan driven to another person's home.
The complaint states that Khan insisted he wanted to drive and take a nine-year-old family member with him, alleging that Khan "started yelling and banging on the window" of the car the girl was in.
"[Mother] ... didn't want the defendant driving drunk with [daughter] in the car," the complaint reported. Records show the woman was able to call 911 as the child slipped from one car to another and locked herself in.
When Madison police arrive, the daughter's "entire body was visibly shaking," the complaint states.
Khan was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail.
Sheriff's Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Khan is currently on administrative leave.
Sheriff's records show Khan was previously arrested by Madison police and booked into the Dane County Jail on December 12, 2019. Madison Municipal Court records state the arrest took place on State Street near the capitol building, but include no further details. Police officials issued Khan a citation for disorderly conduct. The case was resolved in January 2020 when Khan paid a fine.
Madison Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer has yet to comment on what happened to prompt Khan's arrest and why police personnel evaluated Khan's conduct as non-criminal, despite taking him to jail.
Schaffer provided no information on whether Khan's actions in 2019 resulted in any work place discipline.
A 27 News reporter attempted to contact Khan, but he did not respond.
Khan has been a sheriff's deputy since July 2016.