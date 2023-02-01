Dane County Sheriff's Office arrests newspaper delivery man for check theft

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office says someone has been arrested for the alleged theft of over $10,000 in checks.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the agency arrested Hans Hanson, 58, of Waunakee, on Tuesday with the help of the Waunakee Police Department.
Schaffer said deputies have been investigating fraud complaints across the northeastern part of the county, where victims reported checks being stolen from their mailboxes.
Schaffer said Hanson has a newspaper delivery route in the same area as the complaints. She said Hanson "allegedly alter the checks and cash them."
Hans is in the Dane County jail on "numerous" counts of theft and forgery, and Schaffer said more charges could be forthcoming.