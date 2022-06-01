Dane County Sheriff's Office completes investigation of Quadren Wilson shooting, turns over case to D.A.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into the shooting of Quadren Wilson by two state agents.
A news release sent by the Sheriff's Office Wednesday night says the investigative reports have been turned over to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
In early April, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne acknowledged his office had already begun reviewing the investigation. At the time, Ozanne said his office had received a "majority of the reports."
The news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office said detectives and investigators "have spent the past several months conducting a very thorough and detailed investigation of the events that day."
Officials say they are completing additional follow-up work requested by the district attorney.
Sheriff's investigators have previously said local, state and federal agents were arresting Quadren Wilson for violating his parole. He was also a person of interest in an ongoing drug investigation. Wilson has since been formally charged, accused of selling heroin.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office identified Special Agent Nathan Peskie and Special Agent Mark Wagner with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as the two officers who fired their guns during Wilson's arrest.
The two special agents were put on paid administrative leave February 3.