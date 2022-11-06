Dane County Sheriff's Office hosts annual Hunter Sight-In

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- We are just two weeks away from the opening day of Gun Deer Hunting Season in Wisconsin, and gun safety is top of mind for the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday, they hosted their annual Hunter Sight-In Clinic at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center in Waunakee.
There, hunters were able to bring their guns in to be inspected and adjusted to best suit them this hunting season for just $10 for their first gun and $5 for additional guns.
Dawn Redford, Deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, said it is helpful for both first-time and experienced hunters.
"We check them in. If they have anything new about their guns, so a new gun or a new scope or something that's new to them, we'll boresight it up here, which means that we're going to put the scope in line with the with the barrel to make sure that they hit the paper," Redford said.
Redford said basic safety advice was also a part of Sunday's event.
"Assume every firearm is loaded, keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction all the time, keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard unless you're ready to shoot, and know your target and what's beyond it," Redford said.
Wendy Pederson of Windsor has been hunting since she was nine years old,
"I do it for the camaraderie with my family," Pederson said. “We process a lot of our own meat.”
She has been coming to the Hunter Sight-In for the last five years because she says it is helpful to have someone examine her gun and give her pointers on how to make the best shot.
"Sighting in your gun is very important just to make sure that it's a safe hunt when you go out, and if you're going to hunt, you'd like to actually kill what you're shooting for. I don't want to harm anything. I would like to make a kill shot," Pederson said.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office began offering its Gun Sight-In in 2020. In 2021, it was held with social distancing in place. This year, it is back to normal.