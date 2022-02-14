Dane County Sheriff's Office identifies deputy fired after Festge Park incident

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's employment was terminated following an investigation into reports of a shooting at Festge Park in October.
27 News independently reported this information through open records requests and the deputy's family members last week.
DCSO reported Monday that Sara Bortz-Rodriguez was the deputy involved in the shooting, and as a result of an investigation, she was terminated in November.
According to a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation led the investigation, but the Sheriff's Office also conducted an administrative investigation.
The Sheriff's Office reported the results of its investigation were not initially shared while DCI completed its investigation. DCI's report has been handed over to the DA's office.
No further information will be provided until after the Dane County District Attorney has reviewed the investigation.